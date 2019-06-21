Kerluxe Offers a Range of Caviar-Based Hair Care Products

The UK-based luxury hair care brand provides products formulated with caviar extracts to nourish and strengthen the hair, keeping it healthy and strong.

[21/06/2019, ERLENBACH] – Kerluxe carries CAVIAR4, a collection of hair products that contain caviar extracts that help rejuvenate, repair, soothe and fortify the hair from the roots. The collection brings the hair to a new dimension of glossy, weightless shine and wellbeing.

Luxury Hair Transformation

Kerluxe explains each product has four caviar extracts, namely crystal, gold, black and green, which give lightweight nourishment and extra shine to the hair. The brand selected the ingredients carefully to create a luxurious formula of hair care products that boost the health, strength and vitality of both hair and scalp.

The products feature a sublimely elegant and sophisticated scent from a bouquet of white blooms mixed with warm, luxurious woods and musk. Kerluxe says this completes the CAVIAR4 experience.

Nourished by Caviar

Customers can find the product they need to achieve healthy, beautiful tresses from the CAVIAR4 collection. It includes four products:

• CAVIAR4 Nourishing Shampoo – it gently cleanses and rejuvenates the health and strength of the hair and the scalp. The shampoo provides strong, shiny hair that looks and feels luxurious.

• CAVIAR4 Nourishing Hair Mask – this is ideal for dry, damaged hair due to the intense nourishment it provides. Its formula works to seal the hair cuticle and locks in nutrition. The mask also fights the signs of aging through collagen stimulation and maintaining the strength of the hair root structure.

• CAVIAR4 Nourishing Conditioner – it gives extra nourishment and moisture to the hair. It also strengthens the hair from within to keep it healthy and luminous.

• CAVIAR4 Nourishing Hair Serum – this product tames frizz, prevents split ends and helps protect and refine the hair during styling. It penetrates the hair to repair the signs of damage.

About Kerluxe

Kerluxe is a luxury hair care brand that provides premium hair products from the heritage and science of Swiss skincare. The brand believes in having a routine that cleanses, hydrates, treats and protects the hair and scalp to achieve beautiful hair. Kerluxe offers shampoo, conditioner, mask and leave-in treatment to reduce the time spent in hair styling.

Visit the Kerluxe website for further information.