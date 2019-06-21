Future Electronics Wins 2018 Demand Creation Distributor of the Year Award from Abracon

Montreal, Canada (webnewswire) June 21, 2019 – Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, recently won Abracon’s 2018 Demand Creation Distributor of the Year Award at EDS in Las Vegas.

“We appreciate the recognition from Abracon of our demand creation efforts” said Mark Teskey, Supplier Development Manager at Future Electronics. “It demonstrates our commitment to the strong partnership between our organizations.”

Abracon (http://bit.ly/2XSfl8I) is a leading global manufacturer of frequency control, timing, synchronization, RF, connectivity and power components. The award recognizes Future’s industry-leading achievement among Abracon’s distributors, and demonstrates Future’s close alignment with Abracon’s values of customer support, technical expertise and integrity.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded by Robert Miller in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 169 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.futureelectronics.com http://bit.ly/2Zrw5nm.

