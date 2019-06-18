O’Connor & Co shortlisted finalist in The Family Business Awards 2019

The National Family Business Awards are prestigious awards that celebrate family businesses across the UK & Ireland, O’Connor & Co are delighted to have been selected as a finalist.

It seems that 2019 is going to be another great year for O’Connor & Co Removals & Storage, following continued growth of the business they have recently moved to new premises in Dronfield in Derbyshire, achieved ISO 9001 status and have been selected as a finalist in The Family Business Awards 2019.

O’Connor & Co is an award-winning family business providing removals and storage services, their aim is simple, to provide a cutting-edge service with exceptional levels of professionalism and customer service.

Sean O’Connor, Director of O’Connor & Co commented “We are absolutely delighted to be selected as a finalist for such a prestigious award. It is an honour to be recognised along with so many other successful family businesses from across the UK and Ireland. I am so proud of what we have achieved and the hard work our dedicated team put in; I cannot thank them enough. We are really excited about our continued expansion and the service we provide, although we are always looking for ways to improve. 2019 has been a fantastic year for us achieving ISO 9001 status, the growth of the business which has led to us moving to larger premises and now being shortlisted as a finalist for this award.”.

The National Family Business Awards were founded 10 years ago by Family Business Place to recognise and celebrate the extraordinary entrepreneurial families who have dedicated themselves to building successful businesses and providing stable jobs. The awards are not judged on turnover or company size but on values, they get to the heart of what makes each nominee an extraordinary family firm. The 2019 awards will be held at Wembley Stadium on 13th July 2019 where over 100 finalists from across the UK and Ireland will go head to head across 10 categories.

https://oconnorsremovalcompany.co.uk