International Photographic contest 2019

The DJMPC photography contest is back with an all new 8th edition! Organized by Lakshmi Machine Works Limited (LMW), Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, India, in memory of its past Chairman and Managing Director Dr.D.Jayavarthanavelu (DJ).

The annual contest, launched in 2012, has been open to the all photography enthusiasts regardless of the age or nationality

The Awards are a global voice for photography and provide a vital insight into photography today. For both established and emerging artists, the Awards offer world-class opportunities for exposure of their work.

Now in its 8th year, the Awards consist of two categories: wildlife and landscape.

Always free to enter, this is a competition that Celebrates the finest photography’s, and offer amazing prizes, vast exposure, visibility, and opportunities to photographers worldwide.

All images are judged by industry experts who come together each year to reward standout works, based on originality, artistic merit, composition, technical excellence and overall impact.

Each category will have one winner and one runner and ten Merit awards. A total prize money worth Rs. 10 lakhs is distributed to the winning photographers.

With the power to kick start and shape careers, the contest provides photography enthusiasts a global stage to showcase their work.

Those interested in participating can register for the contest through the online portal www.djmpc.in between May 1 and June 30.

Upload your photos to redefine the boundaries of creative photographic expression for your gateway of success!

Register at: http://djmpc.in.