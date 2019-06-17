What is 3D Printing and How the Process Works?

What is 3D Printing? A Quick look:

3-dimensional or 3D printing is an additive manufacturing process in which 3D objects are made from a digital file. In an additive manufacturing, process objects are created by laying down successive layers of materials until the objects are created. Each of these layers is thinly sliced in the horizontal cross-section and forms an object eventually.

3-D printing is additive manufacturing which is contrary to the subtractive manufacturing wherein objects are cut out from a hollow piece of plastic or metal.

How 3-D Printing Process Works?

It all begins with the creation of 3-D models in your computer system. This is a digital design, for instance, a Computer Aided Design or CAD file. A 3-D model is created right from the scratch with the help of a 3D modeling software and based on the data obtained 3D scanners create a digital copy. This is how 3D printing Canada or elsewhere work.

What are 3D Scanners used for?

The variety of 3D scanners varies greatly. There are expensive industrial-grade 3-D scanners to the most nominal DIY 3D scanners that can be made at home. These scanners are rated according to their price, speed and software abilities. They are used for diversified purposes. They can measure, document and record the data of the physical world precisely.

3D Modeling Software:

The software is available in a number of forms. Free-open source software is also available. The software is used in the diversified industries. In the market, it is in much demand and right from the aerospace or furniture design, medicine, fashion or manufacturing, the software is used everywhere. Sometimes a 3D file within the software or 3D printer is sliced to make a 3D model. Slicing is done to divide a 3D model into multiple horizontal layers.

A finally sliced 3D model is ready to be fed to your computer system. It is done via a USB or using a Wi-Fi. How well it gets printed depends on the 3D printer brand you are using and on the Printer Ink. When the file gets uploaded to 3D printer, the object is ready to be 3D printed all layer by layer.