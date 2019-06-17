Samsung Presents Galaxy S10 in 5G Version

Yesterday, Samsung has also introduced a 5G version of the S10 series in addition to the Galaxy S10(https://www.4gltemall.com/samsung-galaxy-s10-sm-g9730.html), the Galaxy S10+(https://www.4gltemall.com/samsung-galaxy-s10-plus.html) and the Galaxy S10e(https://www.4gltemall.com/samsung-galaxy-s10e.html): the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G(https://www.4gltemall.com/samsung-galaxy-s10.html). The 5G Galaxy S10 is one of the world’s first 5G phones(https://www.4gltemall.com/5g/5g-smartphone.html) and is technically based on the Galaxy S10+. As soon as the first commercial 5G networks are launched, Samsung wants to be able to deliver the right device with the Galaxy S10 5G.

5G modem from Samsung or Qualcomm

Depending on the region in which the Galaxy S10 5G is delivered, Samsung uses either a 5G modem(https://www.4gltemall.com/5g/5g-modem.html) from themselves or Qualcomm. In North America, the Qualcomm Snapdragon X50(https://www.4gltemall.com/qualcomm-snapdragon-x50.html) modem will be used, in the remaining regions such as Asia and Europe, the Samsung Exynos 5100(https://www.4gltemall.com/samsung-exynos-5100.html)modem. In 5G operation, both the C-band (frequency range between 3.4 and 3.8 gigahertz) and the millimeter-wave range between 26 and 28 GHz are supported. Standalone 5G cannot use the Galaxy S10 5G, it only supports non-standalone (NSA) 5G.

Both modems are so-called multimode modems and allow 5G connections as well as 2G, 3G and 4G networks. In 4G LTE(https://www.4gltemall.com/) networks, speeds of up to 2 gigabits per second are supported in the download and 150 MBit/s in the upload via LTE Cat20(https://www.4gltemall.com/ue-category/lte-category-20.html).

High-end 5G Smartphone

The Samsung Galaxy S10 5G is technically very similar to the Galaxy S10+, but comes with a slightly larger 6.7-inch display. The resolution is 1440 x 3040 pixels identical to the S10+. Another difference is with the cameras. The S10+ has a fourth camera with a so-called “Time of Flight” functionality and additionally allows a “Multi Level Bokeh Effect”. In addition, the camera allows the measurement of objects.

Like the other Galaxy S10 models, the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G supports WLAN 802.11ax, also known as WLAN 6, also supports up to 1.2 gigabits per second in the downlink and uplink. The internal memory is 256 gigabytes in size and, unlike the other Galaxy S10 models, it cannot be expanded by memory card. The RAM is 8 GB in size.

Availability and Price

As Samsung officially announced, the Galaxy S10 5G will be launched in the summer of 2019 in Europe but earlier in Asia. Prices and an exact availability date are not yet available. According to Samsung, the following providers want to introduce the S10 5G in their product contract:

Deutsche Telekom

EE

orange

Sunrise

Swisscom

TIM

Telefonica

Vodafone

