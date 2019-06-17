Preparing Party Walls for Sound Insulation Testing in Flats

Preparing Walls for Sound Testing in Flats

This article should help explain how you prepare your project for Sound Insulation Testing through Party Walls.

1. The whole building envelope and internal walls and floors should be fully completed

2. All electrical fittings must be completely in-place, and fully functional. Poor electrical installation can lead to excess noise.

3. 240 volt power should be in-place and available in every room. Our testing equipment can be damaged by the voltage fluctuations of on-site power generators, so it’s essential to have 240V mains supply on-site on the day of the test

4. No carpets or laminated flooring should be fitted on the 1st floor levels or above. These materials can affect the movement of noise, and as a result could impact on whether a building passes the sound check test.

5. The building skirting should not touch the floating floor.

6. All gaps in the walls and floors should be sealed. Again, noise can leak out through any gaps, affecting the movement of sound and impacting on the space’s performance.

7. Access to all of the rooms on all levels should be granted to our technicians, with all noise sources (radios, alarms, building work) ceasing for the duration of the test.

The above points are all essential if we are to achieve accurate sound test readings. If any of them are ignored, there is a risk of you failing your sound insulation test.