Transformers are important power-devices. They transfer voltage to different kinds of equipment. Isolation transformers are one type of transformers used in various industries, computer installations, and biomedical equipment. Servomax Limited is one of the Best isolation transformer manufacturers in India. It offers customized capacities of the units to diversified customers in India and abroad. Here is a brief note on all you need to know about isolation transformers.

• What is an Isolation Transformer?

Similar to other types of transformers, an isolation transformer transfers the power from the alternating current (AC) source to any machinery or equipment. But, it isolates the powered device from the main power source for safety measures. So, an isolation transformer assures the best security to the electric and electronic equipment through the means of galvanic isolation. It protects them from any kinds of electric shocks and short-circuits.

• Types of Isolation Transformers

Different types of isolation transformers are available. However, they are classified based on certain considerations like –

• Construction or Winding Arrangement

• Type of Alternating Current (AC)

• Based on the Winding Arrangement – Step-up and Step-down Transformers

On the basis of the winding coils in the device, the isolation transformers are of two types –

• Step-up Isolation Transformers

• Step-down Isolation Transformers

• Step-up Isolation Transformers

If the number of winding in the secondary coil is more than the number of winding in the primary coil, then the voltage output increases. This happens with the principle of induction. As there is a rise in voltage, the transformers are termed as ‘Step-up Isolation Transformers’.

• Step-down Isolation Transformers

If the number of winding in the primary coil is more than the number of winding in the secondary coil, with the induction principle, the current-voltage gets reduced. So, with the evidence of decreased voltage, the transformers are termed as ‘Step-down Isolation Transformers’.

Some isolation transformers are constructed with a similar number of winding in the primary and secondary coils. They are called as 1:1 isolation transformers. In such transformers, the input and output voltage is the same. Such units are used only for safety purposes by isolating the concerned device from the main power source during electric shocks.

• Based on the Nature of the Power Supply – Single-Phase and Three-Phase Transformers

• Isolation transformers are meant to work on single-phase and three-phase alternating current (AC) supplies. Based on the power supply, they are classified as –

• Single-Phase Isolation Transformers

• Three-Phase Isolation Transformers

• Single-Phase Isolation Transformers

Single-phase isolation transformers are intended to operate on single-phase power supplies. Generally, low-power applications are fulfilled with such transformers. They have two winding on a single common iron core. One of the winding of the device is connected to the AC voltage which creates an alternating magnetic field on the iron core. Upon induction, it allows EMF in the secondary winding. Ultimately, this secondary output is sent to the load circuit.

• Three-Phase isolation transformers

Three-phase isolation transformers work on three-phase power supplies for dealing with higher voltages. In these models, the primary and secondary windings are arranged in three phases. However, they are connected in different ways – star or delta forms.

For instance, they can be connected in delta-delta, star-star, star-delta, or delta-star forms. Based on the capacities and customized applications, the three-phase isolation transformers are designed with specific delta or star connections.

• Working of an Isolation Transformer

An isolation transformer’s primary winding are connected to the main circuit. Its secondary winding are connected to the load circuit. The isolation transformer’s design has a dielectric insulation barrier.

In between the two winding, a capacitance is created. It couples the AC current from the primary to the secondary windings. The interior of the two winding have a grounded Faraday shield – it reduces the coupling of common-mode noise. This shield can be either a winding or a metal strip with a winding. Any differential noise interfering in between the two windings is filtered.

The transformer separates the load of the electric system and helps the industrial and household equipment from spikes, harmonics, or any other interference.

The isolation transformers are, therefore, excellently useful for computers, laboratory equipment, industrial machines, etc.

• Benefits of an Isolation Transformer

Uses of isolation transformers are many. They are beneficial for the different industrial, government, commercial, and domestic sectors in quite interesting ways.

• It assures safety to the equipment used in hospitals and nursing homes.

• It reduces the electric surges and enables the effective function of any machinery even at higher voltages.

• It minimizes the noises interrupting the power flow in case of electric equipment like speakers, telecommunication means, etc.

• It also improves the power quality assuring the perfect operations of any kind of devices.

Hope you got a brief idea of isolation transformers. Reach SERVOCARE by Servomax Limited to attain the best quality isolation transformers. It is one of the best low and high voltage transformers suppliers in India.