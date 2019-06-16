DJ Simon Field Brings Multi-Genre Ibiza 2019 Deep House Playlist on Spotify

(June 16, 2019) – DJ Simon is back with his updated Ibiza Spotify playlist 2019 where there are oodles of amazing tracks from various renowned IBIZA DJs including Jax Jones, Meduza, Fatboy Slim, Silk City, Haden James, Diplo and many others. The Ibiza playlist by DJ Simon is a treat for music lovers with multiple genres like Deep House, Tech House, House Music and so forth. DJ Simon has been a successful professional DJ for a long while and the tracks he chooses for the music fanatics reach straight to their heart. The journey of Ibiza playlist begun in 2015 and since then he keeps on renaming the playlist every year with an year extension to keep it updated and reach a wide spectrum of audience. The playlist is basically an updated soundtrack of white music on the white Spanish Island. Some of the popular tracks from the playlist include ‘Piece of Your Heart’, ‘Shake the Tree’, ‘In Arms’, ‘Electricity’, ‘Broke Boy’ and ‘Nowhere to Go’. The combination of multiple genres in a single playlist is indeed a treat for Ibiza music fans. For every mood, there’s an amazing track to get indulged in. DJ Simon Field has over 250,000 followers at present on Spotify and the count is growing every day.

The Ibiza 2019 playlist created by DJ Simon has seen support and appreciation from the listeners since 2015. Simon came up with many releases and collabs so far that turned out hits among the music lover and gave huge fame to the passionate songwriter and producer. The award winning artist has given more than 30 million streams on Spotify and other streaming platforms. His playlist includes many official remixes as well with various popular artists. Simon’s works have gone places and featured in multiple projects ranging from TV series to movies. The Ibiza 2019 tracks by DJ Simon draws in influences from big clubs including Ocean Beach, Nassau Beach, Amnesia, Space Ibiza, and Ushuaia.

About DJ Simon Field

DJ Simon Field is a recognized and award winning songwriter and producer based in Oslo, Norway. The passionate artist is a well-known name in the house scene. His popular Ibiza 2019 on Spotify includes various tracks from his production and in collaboration with different popular DJs and artists.

