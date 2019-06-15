The advantages of Art Classes in children:

Are you curious to discover all the benefits of Kids Art Classes Orange County on the development of children? Would you like to know how the drawing lessons for children take place and, possibly, enroll your children in a laboratory? Let’s see some of these advantages together.

Drawing is part of the main activities for the child’s growth. Its advantages are numerous, and it is difficult to make an exhaustive list remaining synthetic. Making available to your children the material to draw suitable for their age (pencils, crayons, markers, chalks, and etc.) is always a good practice, as it will entice them to perfect many skills that will allow them to grow.

Among the main advantages of drawing practice, we can say that it favors:

Cognitive development:

The child uses his knowledge to make drawings. This activity makes children's brains work and stimulates their sense of observation, as it is through observation that they learn little by little to represent people, animals, and objects of everyday life.

The development of the coordination of gestures:

Drawing geometric shapes, the child begins to control his gestures, to give himself rules and anticipate his movements directing them in the desired direction. He can now trace horizontal and vertical lines and stop when the desired result is achieved, or correct it if it turns out to be wrong. This type of practice is impossible until a certain age, as younger children move their hands without totally controlling it, to the point that it takes some practice to even learn to respect the edges of the sheet.

Improving fine motor skills:

After having learned to draw on very large surfaces, such as blackboards, large sheets or the walls of the house, The child will learn to limit himself to much more restricted surfaces, making his gestures more and more precise and meticulous, and learning to enrich their designs with increasingly realistic details.

The affirmation of his character:

For a child who is not yet able to communicate completely with the word, drawing can become a fundamental means of expression. Furthermore, drawing represents a challenge that allows children to learn to persist and not to give up when the result is not what was hoped for.

Drawing represents a challenge that allows children to learn to persist and not to give up when the result is not what was hoped for.