SOUTH AFRICA VS AFGHANISTAN DREAM11 PREDICTION, TEAM SA VS AFG FANTASY CRICKET TIPS

Both the team is currently at the bottom of the points table. They haven’t won a single match in this tournament so far. On top of both, the teams are injury prone players; Rashid Khan was injured in the previous match against New Zealand. But South Africa would like to open their account in this match and take their campaign forward. Let’s Discuss SA vs. AFG Dream11 Tips and Prediction and Fantasy Cricket Tips.

Match Details: South Africa vs Afghanistan

Date: 15th June, 2019

Time: 06:00 PM IST

Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

Pitch Report: Average first inning score at this ground is 270 but expect a lot more than this if South Africa bat first in the match. Take as many as a batsman of SA in your Dream11 Team if South Africa bat in first innings.

SA VS AFG SQUAD

South Africa: Jean-Paul Duminy, Hashim Amla, David Miller, Imran Tahir, Faf du Plessis (c), Chris Morris, Quinton de Kock (wk), Dwaine Pretorius, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Kagiso Rabada, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Beuran Hendricks

Afghanistan: Gulbadin Naib (C), Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Noor Ali Zadran, Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Asghar Afghan, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran, Samiullah Shinwari, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Aftab Alam, Hamid Hassan and Mujeebur Rahman.

South Africa:The last match against West Indies lasted for as many as 7.3 overs and their batsman did not have the best of start in that as well, losing 2 wickets is never good for the team confidence. Aiden Markram looked solid in his short stay but he throws his wicket away just like every time. Good news for them is Lungi Ngidi has been declared fit and would be playing this match. Let’s Discuss Dream11 Team Choices

Batting: There is plenty of choice in the batting department Faf du Plessis, Rassie van Dussen, David Miller and Amla

Bowling: Rabada and Lungi Ngidi would be the default pick for the small league. Imran Tahir would be another player to choose from

All Rounder and Wicket Keeper: Quinton de Kock would be the choice from WK section and Chris Morris and Andile Phelukwayo in the Allround Section

Probable XI: Playing XI: Jean-Paul Duminy, Hashim Amla, David Miller, Imran Tahir, Faf du Plessis (c), Chris Morris, Quinton de Kock (wk), Rassie van der Dussen, Kagiso Rabada, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lungi Ngidi

Afghanistan:Their star players Rashid Khan was hit by a brute delivery from Lockie in the previous match against New Zealand. This will be a major blow for them as he is the backbone of the team. Although there is no such news for severe damage but his chances to play his match looks bleak. Let’s Discuss Dream11 Team Choice:

Batting: In the batting section you will have limited choices, Rahmat Shah would be a default one, you can also take Hashmatullah Shahidi

Bowling: Mujeeb Ur Rahman, DawlatZadran and Hamid Hassan would be the options in the bowling.

All rounder: Mohammad Nabi would be the default pick, while you can also prefer to take captain Gulbadin Naib.

SA VS AFG DREAM11 TEAM:

Keeper – Quinton De Kock(C)

Batsmen – Noor Ali Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Faf Du Plessis, Rassie Van Der Dussen

All-Rounders – Mohammad Nabi(VC), Andile Phehlukwayo

Bowlers – Hamid Hassan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi

SOUTH AFRICA VS AFGHANISTAN ROTOBASH FANTASY CRICKET TEAM:

Keeper – Quinton De Kock

Batsmen – Faf Du Plessis(C), Rassie Van Der Dussen, Hashmatullah Shahidi, David Miller

All-Rounders – Rahmat Shah, Mohammad Nabi, Chris Morris

Bowlers – Gulbadin Naib, Kagiso Rabada(VC), Lungi Ngidi

Captain Choices:

Quinton de Kock

Faf du Plessis

Mohammad Nabi

KagisoRabada

Grand League Choice:

Faf du Plessis

Kagiso Rabada

Dream11 Prediction:

According to our writer’s cricket match prediction, There is too much quality difference between the 2 sides and with Rashid Khan improbability, the chances look much more beak for Afghanistan to win this match.

