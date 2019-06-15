Mumbai Airport’s Terminal 1-B Welcomes Oasis Lounge For Its Passengers

Mumbai, 15 June 2019: Passenger delight is more than just a requirement for GVK’s Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL), it is a necessity. With an aim to provide world-class facilities to the passengers keeping in mind their needs, MIAL has launched an additional relax and dining facility – Oasis Lounge at its domestic terminal, T1-B, Departures. Managed and operated by Lite Bite Foods (LBF), the lounge is specially designed for stopover fliers waiting for their connecting or delayed flights, and is available for passengers travelling throughout the day.

The airport reaches out to 52 domestic destinations in India, thus, realizing the needs of the passengers, the decision to launch the lounge was after an internal study conducted by the airport officials after witnessing a CAGR 7.1% domestic passenger growth in the 2018-19. Understanding that travel can be overwhelming for many, the lounge provides a perfect getaway for passengers looking to relax, unwind and yet experience luxurious dining at a reasonable price.

In alignment with the detailing at the international airport, the lounge at Terminal 1-B is designed in a beautifully soft, yet rich multihued interior, with spacious couches, and intricate design. The lounge has a capacity to accommodate 45 patrons at one given point, but it is also efficient to accommodate 200 travellers during peak hours.

Catering to passengers with varied food choices, travellers in the lounge can now choose from the mouthwatering European, Indian and Asian cuisines to satisfy their food cravings, or access the well-stocked live bar. Passengers can also avail these services and much more with breakfast, high tea, and midnight snacks for just Rs 499 and lunch and dinner for Rs 900*. Additionally, the Oasis lounge also offers a sumptuous buffet as well as an a la carte option to select from. Offering the best to the health-conscious customers, fliers can also choose from a variety of tasty yet nutritious gluten-free, vegan meal options. With an aim to provide passengers with maximum privileges, the lounge has partnered with various banks to deliver maximum attractive benefits for them.

MIAL ensures state of the art facilities for its growing 48.83 million passengers by understanding their requirements and need for comfort. Thus, Mumbai International Airport Limited makes it a point of enhancing its infrastructure and timely upgrading its operations and bringing new innovative changes to meet the increasing passenger in flow demand. Oasis Lounge being the recent addition to the list, MIAL is sure to cater to the patrons at travelling via Terminal 1-B of Mumbai Airport.