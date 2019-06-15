How to Choose Socks – Stance

Have you ever paid attention to the kind of socks you are wearing? Have you ever wondered how you can choose the best socks and if there are tips or rules you might have to know? Well, it is essential to know that socks are an important gear that you cannot scrimp on. Choosing a pair of socks needs to depend on how long you wish to wear them and for what activity.

Pairing your outfit with the right socks not only adds to the overall appeal but will also protect your feet and keep them comfortable all day long. If you are wondering “how to choose socks,” let’s help you out with it.

The Fabric

You might be surprised looking at a pair of socks that cost about $15 or $20, but did you ever wonder why? It is due to the fabric content and is the very thing you need to look for when buying a sock. Socks are made using materials of various blends. So, let’s understand them in detail.

Wool

Think of wool, and we cannot stop thinking about snow and winters. But, the socks made of Merino wool can be worn in any weather as they are soft, comfortable and very breathable. The yarn of the merino sheep is very soft and looks cushiony and can be used by people who often complain of itchiness. The socks also resist odors and do not shrink either. They absorb moisture quick and hence are mostly used by hikers. Though the socks made of this wool are expensive, they are worth every penny of your investment.

Acrylic

Socks made of acrylic are available at a pocket-friendly cost and are durable. The socks are comfortable and also provide great cushioning to the feet. They keep the feet dry and fresh even after long hours of wear.

Cotton

Cotton is one of the most popular choices for sock making, but it is blended with other fabrics for added comfort and features. Cotton socks tend to trap the moisture, and it might make you feel uncomfortable; especially when you are running or on a hike. The socks made of cotton are ideal as casual wear, but if you are looking for aerobic use, you can choose socks that have a low content of cotton in them.

Nylon and Lycra

You cannot find socks made of pure nylon as the fabric is often blended with others to increase its strength. One added advantage of these socks is that they dry pretty quickly and are durable.

Socks made of lycra or spandex, on the other hand, stretch a little and thus provide a snug fit. Most of the times it is blended with cotton or wool and only a small percentage of lycra is used.

The Height

Socks are available in various heights, and you can easily find them for purchase online. The shortest of them all are the ankle socks and the quarter socks are a little taller when compared to the earlier ones. These can be used for biking or running and can be paired with the low top shoes.

You can choose crew socks for your adventure activities like hiking or trekking etc. and these pair well with taller boots. There are socks called over the calf socks which are just perfect for skiing.

The Weight

How heavy should a sock be? Well, make sure you choose socks that are thick as they provide excellent cushioning. Also, thick socks keep your feet warm and protected. You can choose socks that are lightweight when you are into running or hiking.

If you are hiking during summers, you can experiment with the thickness of the sock as you do not want to end up having blisters. If it is hot, you can opt for socks of medium weight or thickness. It always helps to carry an extra pair that is of different thickness so that you can change if uncomfortable.

Thick socks can also be used to tune the fitness of the shoe. If you feel that the shoe is quite roomy, you can opt for thicker socks.

The Fit

Most of the socks provide a very snug fit, but you need to make sure that they do not cramp your feet. People often choose socks that are tight, and that can lead to folds, or wrinkles and can also cause friction at times. The heel of the socks should perfectly fit the heel of your leg, and the same applies to the arch area. Also, the seams on the socks should be flat, and you should not feel them pinching or rubbing over the foot.

The Construction

To know the construction of the sock, you need to turn it inside out. Socks that provide cushioning have cushioning loops. These not only absorb the moisture but also provide an extra layer of protection to your feet. You also need to check if the seams are flat to avoid irritation.

Socks can at times seem irrelevant, but they are an important part of an outfit, especially for men. They take care of your feet and shoes and also add a style quotient and help you place your best foot forward. Socks cannot be optional, and this is why you certainly need to know the basic rules of sock dressing.

Wear black – If you are unsure about your choice and wish to play safe, opt for black. These look perfect when paired with brogue shoes. A must have to pull off that elegant or classy look.

Striped socks – If you wish to add striped or patterned socks to your wardrobe, choose the ones that are made of cotton. These can be paired with sneakers for a casual look.

No show – You need not sock less for a sockless look! You can choose the no show socks that not only keep your feet comfortable but look stylish too. These can be used with loafers and Oxfords shoes.

Well, it looks like we have answered the commonly asked question – how to choose socks! So, get online and choose the perfect pair of socks of every occasion, right away!

