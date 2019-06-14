Potato Processing Market Size, Share & Trend | Industry Analysis Report, 2026

Potato Processing Market– Insights

Potato is a starchy root vegetable, which is mainly obtained from the plant Solanum tuberosum. Potato tuber is widely processed to get a variety of food products such as chips, fries, flakes, and other convenience food. Potato is also processed for its application as filler, binder, and adhesive by various end-use industries such as paper, textile, and pharmaceuticals. Furthermore, processed potato is used in animal feed and biofuels as well.

Frozen potato segment, based on product type, is estimated to dominate the potato processing market in 2017. Frozen potato is widely used by various quick serve restaurants such as Subway, McDonald’s, and Burger King. Urbanization, modernization, growing population, and increased per capita spending also contribute to the growth of frozen potato segment. Fresh potato is the fastest growing segment by product type of the potato processing market. Fresh potatoes are further processed to get dehydrated potatoes.

The global potato processing market is estimated to be valued at US$ 2,327.3 million in 2017 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.5% in terms of revenue during 2017– 2025.

Multinational Players

Some of the major players in the global potato processing market include Agrana Beteiligungs-AG, Agristo NV, Aviko B.V., Farm Frites International, Idahoan Foods, Intersnack Group GmbH & Co. Kg, J.R. Simplot Company, Lamb Weston Holdings, Leng-D’or, Limagrain Céréales Ingrédients, McCain Foods Limited, and The Kraft Heinz Company. Market players adopt inorganic strategies such as mergers & acquisitions to gain a competitive edge in the market. For instance, in August 2017, Lyckeby, a Sweden-based manufacturer of potato-based fiber and starch merged with Ingredion and Amazon acquired Whole Foods Market in the same period of time.

Processed food has emerged as the fastest growing application of potato processing market

Processed food segment is projected to be the fastest growing segment based on application in potato processing market between 2017 and 2025. The demand for processed food is rapidly increasing due to its advantages such as ease of handling, easy or no cooking, easy preservation, and ease of storage. Processed foods are highly preferred by the consumers as they provide convenient and affordable meal options. Increase in female literacy rate and thereby increase in population of working women is another important factor that drives the market of potato containing processed food.

Regional Insights

Europe is estimated to account for a major share in the market in terms of revenue in 2017 and is projected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period. Europe experiences significant demand for high-quality and nutritious processed and convenience foods. Several key players are using innovative processing and packaging technologies to attract consumers. In Europe, major potato processing companies are investing heavily in their plants considering the huge demand for processed potato products. For instance, Aiko plans to invest US$ 210 million on its potato processing plant in 2017

North America is the second largest market for potato processing as potato containing processed foods are of high demand in this region owing to busy lifestyle of consumers, affordability, and taste. McCain Foods plans to invest US$ 200 million in 2017 on its potato processing plant in this region due to growing popularity of processed potato foods.

