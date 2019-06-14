Inaaya by Deepa and Suhail Mehra comes up with unique yet timeless collection for Cocktail Party

Family functions and parties are the occasions when you can dig out your fashion jewelry. Chunky statement pieces add pizzazz to cocktail dresses and LBDs that would look too sparse without some flashy objects to jazz them up. However, be sure to stick to just one or two pieces at a time to avoid looking over-the-top, unless that’s what you’re going for.

A few timeless pieces—the classics—are essential for those occasions where you need to look your best. Therefore Inaaya by Deepa and Suhail Mehra comes up with their all new collection. Each piece in this collection is unique, light, lively and lovely; a perfect balance of color and gold, shine and style, expanse and dense, the collection is crafted to bring balance and grace.

The collection consists of the following:

· Uncut Diamond Necklace with Rubies Studded around the Diamond

· Diamond Necklace with Emerald studded in the centre highlighting the Necklace

· Coloured stone bangles along with Diamond Studded beside each stone, available in Topaz and Ruby stones.

· Diamond long Earrings with Emeralds and rubies beautifully studded in it

Price- On request

Available at- D 47 Defence Colony, New Delhi (On appointment)

ABOUT:

Inaaya jewelry by Deepa & Suhail Mehra launched in June 2011 is a brand that creates traditional jewelry with their contemporary aesthetics. The collection consists of High End Diamond Studded jewelry, Necklaces, Earrings, Rings, Bracelets, Polki. Inaaya offers beautiful pieces made of precious stones that can be worn with both Indian & Western outfits. Most of the pieces are designed with diamonds and the most favourite among the ladies is a beautiful bracelet designed with brilliantly cut round diamonds set in gold. There are other pieces too available at Inaaya that give a very vintage and royal look.