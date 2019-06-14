How to get rid of malicious sites on Microsoft Edge?

With the launch of Windows 10 comes Microsoft Edge. It is Microsoft’s new built-in browser that is meant to replace Internet Explorer. Though Internet Explorer will still come with Windows, the older browser is being transferred to “legacy compatibility” duties. Microsoft is urging everyone to use Edge for its faster performance and improved variety of features.

In less than three years, Microsoft Edge has improved significantly, adding support for extensions and winning speed tests against entrenched competitors. People using Microsoft Edge will experience improved compatibility with all websites, along with getting the best possible battery life and hardware integration on all kinds of Windows devices.

Blocking certain websites is a necessity in some cases as you may not want children to access certain malicious content on the internet. Malicious websites are usually web pages setup that either distributes malware or steal personal information that may be used for illegal activities.

A malicious website may also contain links to other online sources that could infect the target computer user’s system with harmful spyware, malware, viruses, Trojans and even fake anti-spyware applications without their knowledge in some cases.

Cybercriminals also create malicious websites to inject malicious code to visitor’s computers. In addition, they create web pages that mimic legitimate sites to steal sensitive information which is called Phishing. While it’s quite easy to block websites on other browsers, this operation is not as obvious on Microsoft Edge.

Currently, there is no direct option that allows you to block certain websites on Edge, as Microsoft is still awakening and upgrading its browser.

How to block websites on Microsoft Edge?

Go to Windows System Drivers.

Find and choose the hosts file.

To make the search easier, go to Drivers.

Press CTRL+F and type “hosts”.

Now, double click on the search result.

If you are using the Admin account, the file will open on double-clicking. (Note: Open it using Notepad).

In case you encounter issues while accessing, you need to edit the permission level.

Go to “Properties”.

Switch to Security Tab.

Under Permissions for System option, click the Advance button.

Select Add

Select Principle

Under “Enter the subject name”, add your Windows username.

There is no limit regarding the number of websites you can block.

Simply, type the sequence 127.0.0.1 followed by the website’s address and press “Enter” to go to the next row.

Now, type a new sequence.

Save and Close the Notepad hosts file.

If you try to access one of the websites you added to the block list, Edge will inform you that it cannot reach that page.

The best thing about this is that this method blocks the respective websites on other browsers as well.

Blocking a malicious website will enable you to help prevent infection or theft of sensitive data when surfing the web. If the above-given steps don’t work right for you, contact Microsoft customer executives or check Office FAQs.