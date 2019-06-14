Columbia Asia Referral Hospital Yeshwanthpur conferred with “Certificate of Merit – Believers Category” at Sustainability 4.0 Awards 2019

Bangalore, 13th June 2019: Columbia Asia Referral Hospital Yeshwanthpur, the leading super-speciality hospital in Bangalore has been acknowledged by Frost & Sullivan and The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) for its diligent adherence towards sustainable practices and has been conferred “Certificate of Merit – Believers Category” at Sustainability 4.0 Awards 2019. The hospital was recognized for ‘Actively integrating sustainability principles into their business culture’.

Sustainability 4.0 Awards aims at highlighting the need for linkages between an organization’s strategy, governance & financial performance and the social, environmental & economic context within which it operates. Through this initiative, they aspire to assist organizations unearth the risks, leverage onto the opportunities, enable them to benchmark their performance, and reward them for their accomplishments. This program enables businesses to take more logical & sustainable decisions that ensures long term stakeholder value.