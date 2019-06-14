Best IAS Coaching in Guwahati

IAS is the short form of Indian Administrative Service.

It is one of the prestigious services among the 24 services like IPS, IFS etc. for the UPSC conducts Civil Services Examination (CSE) for selecting the candidates.

An officer selected into the Indian Administrative Service gets exposure in very diverse roles like the collector, commissioner, head of public sector units, chief secretary, cabinet secretary etc.

Not only the experience and challenges but also the scope of making positive changes in the life of millions in India makes IAS a unique career choice. The IAS Exam Pattern consists of three stages viz.

Stage 1: IAS Prelims

Stage 2: IAS Mains

Stage 3: Interview/ Personality Test

The following are the services one can join after clearing IAS Examinations:

• Indian Administrative Service

• Indian Post and Telecommunication Accounts and Finance Service

• Indian Audit and Accounts Service

• Indian Postal Service

• Indian Civil Accounts Service

• Indian Railway Accounts Service

• Indian Corporate Law Service

• Indian Railway Personnel Service

• Indian Defense Accounts Service

• Indian Railway Traffic Service

• Indian Defense Estates Service

• Indian Revenue Service (Custom and Central Excise)

• Indian Foreign Service

• Indian Revenue Service (Income Tax)

• Indian Information Service (Junior Grade)

• Indian Trade Service (Gr. III)

• Indian Ordnance Factories Service (Assistant Works Manager, Administration)

• Assistant Security Commissioner in Railway Protection Force

• Indian Police Service

• Armed Forces Headquarters Civil Services (Section Officer’s Grade)

• Pondicherry Civil Service

• Delhi, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Daman & Diu and Dadra & Nagar Haveli Civil Services

• Pondicherry Police Service

• Delhi, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Daman & Diu and Dadra & Nagar Haveli Police Services

To clear IAS Exam, aspirants are advised to have a long-term strategy. Though most of the serious candidates start preparation 9-12 months before the exam date, there are candidates who successfully achieve top ranks with only a few months of dedicated study.

A good understanding of UPSC syllabus and exam pattern is the first step for all fresher.

The Civil Services Preliminary exam comprises of two compulsory papers of 200 marks each (General Studies Paper I and General Studies Paper II). The questions will be of multiple choice, objective type. The marks in prelims will not be counted for final ranking, but just for qualification for the main exam.

A candidate’s rank in UPSC Civil Service Exam depends only on the mark scored in Main and Interview.

The written examination (main) will consist of the following nine papers, but only 7 papers will be counted for final merit ranking. For the rest two papers, the candidate should secure minimum marks prescribed by UPSC each year. The main exam has 1750 marks while interview has 275 marks.

The number of times a candidate can appear for the exam are given below.

General category candidates = 6

OBC category candidates = 9

SC/ST candidates = unlimited attempts till 37 years of age.

