Australia’s Mining Fiscal Regime 2019 – an in-depth analysis.

Australia’s Mining Fiscal Regime 2019

Summary

“Australias Mining Fiscal Regime 2019” report covers Australia, which has a variety of natural resources such as coal, gold, zinc, iron ore, copper and nickel. The report outlines the governing bodies, governing laws, various mining licensing fees, taxes and royalty-related information segregated by states and territories in Australia.

– Royalty rates across Australia are different and are based on value (ad valorem) or a quantum rate.

– The quantum royalties are a flat rate applicable per unit of mineral recovered.

– The ad valorem royalties are calculated based on the percentage of the total value of mineral extracted.

Scope

– The report outlines the governing bodies, governing laws, various mineral licenses, and fees by state and territory.

Category: Metals and Mining