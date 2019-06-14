ASTPP Leader Announced ASTPP 4.0 Will Bring Revolution in the Telecom Industry

ASTPP is a renowned open source VoIP billing solution and it is in the industry for more than a decade. Recently, the existing maintainer company of the ASTPP has launched a brand new version of this open source VoIP solution. The launched solution is announced as a complete transformation of it. Now ASTPP stands for A Smart TelePhony Platform and not an “Asterisk to Postpaid Billing”.

The community leader Mr. Samir Doshi has announced that “This is a revolutionary product. It provides a one stop solution for the VoIP service providers. It has all required full fledged features incorporated in it such as, multi tenant IP PBX, VoIP softswitch, SIP Trunking, calling card, DID numbers, etc. One can also build and integrate any new functional capability in it. Of course, the comprehensive VoIP billing is available and can be used to automate the billing process. The best thing is it is an open source solution and will be an open source forever. It means one can use it for free. They can own the code and modify it as per their need. This is a one stop telephony solution for the VoIP service providers and it is the beginning of the new revolution”

As per the shared details, the major benefit offered in the ASTPP 4.0 is the compatibility. The official maintainers of the ASTPP has build this open source VoIP solution in a way that the core code of the ASTPP and additional functional modules such as, IP PBX, DID numbering, Fax server, etc. will work independently. It means, if someone builds a new functionality and a new version of ASTPP is launched, the Upgradation will not affect the add-ons.

The spokesperson of the community shared that “This is the only telephony platform which has this kind of arrangement of keeping the core code and additional functional modules separately. Furthermore, this is the only open source VoIP solution which has the all in one solution capability. All in all it is the most powerful open source VoIP solution.”

The ASTPP 4.0 is in production and almost all functions are enhanced in it. Moreover, a lot of new functionalities are added. The solution is also protected by various checks and alerts to assure the best security in real time. The ASTPP 4.0 has gone through 3000+ functional and nonfunctional tests to assure the best quality of the system.

According to the Change Log shared by the community, the ASTPP 4.0 has hundreds of changes.

The ASTPP 4.0 is in production and the ASTPP community and users have started using the same. Till now, everyone is giving positive feedback about this new version and concept introduced by the community leaders. To know more about the ASTPP 4.0 as a revolutionary system, please visit https://www.astppbilling.org/blog/astpp-4-0-a-revolution-begins/