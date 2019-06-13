Castle Improvements Offering Custom Faux Wood Garage Doors

Dedicated to providing unmatched garage door services in San Diego, Castle Improvements is a family-owned company in business since 1981. It has earned a formidable reputation for offering top-notch service and quality brands. The company is recognized as a leading source of residential, commercial, and industrial door products and services. With a fleet of highly skilled and professional garage door installation, service, and repair technicians and dedicated in-house customer service, Castle Improvements serves as a reliable choice for many.

Castle Improvement’s spokesperson in an interview stated, “We have gone from strength to strength since our inception due to our core values comprising honesty, integrity, professionalism, and guaranteed to deliver approach. Additionally, hard work and work ethic of our owner, Adam Chertkow, has played an integral role in making our company a major player in the industry. Adam is very proud to carry the Castle flag with integrity, which can be seen in every role he plays in Castle Improvements.”

Castle Improvements offers exemplary commercial and residential garage door services 24/7. Its 24-hour availability gives customers the freedom to contact the company for a consultation, estimate, or for finding answers to their queries anytime they want. Working on a variety of garage door issues, right from broken springs, damaged panels, and garage door opener not working to garage door not closing, sensors not working and more, Castle Improvements is reputed for completing all projects on time and within the set budget.

The spokesperson added, “Custom gate installation, repair, and maintenance is one of the services that we offer. After gaining comprehensive insights into customer requirements and repair and maintenance issues, we provide an accurate estimate to address the full problem, so customers can make an informed decision. If they choose to move forward with our services, they can be confident about our fair costs, quality products, and service.”

Castle Improvements indeed is a great choice for those searching for custom faux wood garage door in San Diego. Also known as ‘wood-look’ doors, faux wood garage doors are a combination of fashion and function. The custom faux wood garage doors that the company offers are so well designed that only a professional can tell the difference between it and the real wood look.

Contact Information:

Castle Improvements

Headquarters

1291 Simpson Way Ste. C

Escondido, CA 92029

Temecula Showroom

*Appointment Only

43391 Business Park Dr. Ste. C3

Temecula, CA 92592

Email – info@castleic.com

Phone – 800-576-1397 – 24 hr Service

858-578-1990