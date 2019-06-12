TaraSafe at OGA2019

TaraSafe, the largest manufacturer of flame retardant protective clothing from India, will be exhibiting at OGA 2019, South East Asia’s Biggest and Best Petroleum Industry Exhibition. The three day event will be held on 18-20 June 2019, at Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre.

The company plans to showcase protective clothing specifically designed for the Oil & Gas Industry both for on-shore as well as off-shore applications in addition with the latest range of FR Clothing including Flame Resistant Coveralls, Jackets, Trousers, Shirts, T-Shirts, FR Parka, Innerwear and multi protect clothing .

“We had participated in OGA 2 years back for the first time and got a very encouraging response from the visitors. Our participation this round is to introduce the expanded company portfolio to the industry as well as new technologies and products.Sustainability and quality are the keywords characterising the clothing range being featured by us at the expo” says Mr. Basant Lohia, Managing Director of TaraSafe International Pvt. Ltd

Exhibiting this year at booth #9612, TaraSafe will present a comprehensiverange of oil and gas protective workwear that is engineered to withstand industrial laundering, as well as provide excellent wear life, comfort and after-wash appearance. The range has completely new styling, comprising U/L certified and NFPA 2112certified garments.

TaraSafe, representatives will be available at the booth for additional inquiries and in-booth presentations throughout the event. An appointment can be made in advance by filling out the meeting request form available at https://tarasafe.com/events.html.

About the Expo

OIL & GAS ASIA 2019 South Asia‘s biggest and best petroleum industry exhibition .Malaysia’s Oil & Gas show has been running since 1987 and today it has more attendees and more exhibiting companies than any other show in the region. Between 2011 and 2015 the number of exhibitors increased by 44% and the number of attendees increased 48%. The growth in the number of attendees is in part a consequence of Malaysia becoming the petroleum industries regional centre. The growth in the number of exhibitors is in part because 92% of exhibiting companies come back year after year, with many believing it’s the best show they’ve partaken.

About TaraSafe

TaraSafe® specializes in conceptualizing, designing and producing high quality Protective Clothing for various end applications. Today Tarasafe® is the largest manufacturer and supplier of Flame Resistant protective clothing in India, with the distinction of successfully

Company Name : Tarasafe

Address : 6, 7, 8 & 9 Apparel park, GIDC, SEZ, Khokhra

Ahmedabad -380008, Gujarat, India

Tel: +91-79-2293-4032

Email: ahmedabad@tarasafe.in

Url : https://www.tarasafe.com