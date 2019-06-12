Summer Promotion from TaxFree4U

Giveaway time!

Dear friends, we are launching a joint campaign with our partners!

From 15.05.2019 to 15.07.2019, the clients of our partners can win 500 EURO for shopping in Italy, France, Spain and Germany.

We will choose the winner from all the participants who fulfill the conditions of the Promotion using the random.org service!

Who can participate in the promotion?

– Clients of our partners who used the TaxFree4U mobile application.

How to participate in the Giveaway?

– To be registered through one of our partners (using the promo-code).

– To make purchases in the amount starting from 500 euros in one of the countries: France, Italy, Germany or Spain, during the period from 15.05.2019 to 15.07.2019.

– And return the VAT with the TaxFree4U service.

The winner will be determined on 07/19/2019