Scammer Talentedge spamming as TalentedgeNEXT

One of the most unethical companies in India’s learning is perhaps TalentEdge. They have perhaps the worst reviews for anyone for their so-called courses.

They have started spamming millions using a spam website called TalentEdgeNext.com.

The disclaimer reveals everything about them:

Talentedgenext is owned by Talentedge Education Ventures Pvt Ltd. (the company). This website and the company ​seek to assist students in making informed choices about their education needs and connect with course providers. In doing so, this website ​and the company ​do not promote any course provider over the other. Formal education courses: This website and the company ​seek to be information provider​s​ and ​are​ not Study Centre​s​, and have​ no role whatsoever in determining a student’s eligibility, the admission decision, tuition fees, academic delivery, examinations and awarding degrees for any university, institution or course provider. Students are strongly advised to visit UGC Distance Education Bureau website to check details such as status of approval/recognition of universities and institutes and their territorial jurisdiction before enrolling for any course. The UGC has from time to time issued advisory notifications in the interest of students. Students are strongly advised to read these notifications at http://www.ugc.ac.in/deb/notices.html and take a considered decision before enrolling for any course. ​The company does not charge any extra fees over and above the prescribed fee for the UGC approved courses. The student will pay the prescribed fees directly to the the course providers.