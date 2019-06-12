Overwhelming Response Forces Venue and Date Change for ‘2019 Launching A Fashion Line Conference and Breaking Barriers Awards Gala’

LOS ANGELES, CA. – June 12, 2019 – To accommodate the overwhelming response, the 2019 Launching A Fashion Line Conference and Breaking Barriers Awards Gala will now be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019 and Sunday, August 4, 2019 at The Los Angeles Convention Center, 1201 South Figueroa Street, Los Angeles, CA 90015, it was announced today by Fashion Designer, Conference Founder, and Host, Stormyweather Banks. This event is open to the public.

On Saturday, August 3rd, attendees will enjoy workshops and interact and network with industry experts in business, fashion design, garment manufacturing, suppliers, and buyers from major department stores from across the country. They will also gain advice and guidance from industry leaders and experts on ‘How to Launch A Fashion Line.’ “This conference is for fashion, jewelry, handbags, footwear, accessories, and costume designers,” said Banks.

Workshops include top-notch panelists from fashion, business, finance, and law. This year’s panelists include Attorney Irene Y. Lee (Law Office of Russ August & Kabat), Brandon Thrasher (The Thrasher Group), TJ Walker (Cross Colours Clothing, TJ Walker Enterprises & Black Design Collective), Jonathon Santos & Medin Gebrezgier (The Santos Media Group, LLC.), and Joseph Park (ABC Sewing).

Following the conference, an after-party concert will feature Rapper Bumpman (Lifetime’s Little Women: Atlanta), Active The Great (Rapper), Maserati Jay (Rapper), and many others.

On Sunday, August 4th, the Breaking Barriers Awards Gala will present awards to those who have broken barriers in the fashion industry, hosted by Obba Babatunde’ (Actor, Producer, Director). The honorees include Ruth Carter (Academy Award Winning Costume Designer “Black Panther”), Beverly Johnson (Supermodel, Actress, & Businesswoman), and Carl Jones & TJ Walker (Founders of Cross Colours Clothing Line).

This year’s event sponsors include ABC Sewing Machine, D-Zyn Elements, SewVac Ltd., and Stormyweather Banks. Additional sponsors to be announced.

** 2019 Launching A Fashion Line Conference and Breaking Barriers Awards Gala was originally slated for July 19, 2019 at the Carson Community Center. **

Launching A Fashion Line Conference Details & Pricing:

8:00 am – Registration

10:00 am – Conference

7:30 pm – After Party Concert

$250 – Conference All Day Pass (email info@stormyweatherbanks.com for a 20% discount with code)

$99 – Conference All Day Student Pass

$65 – After Party Access Only

$40 – Access Only to Suppliers and Designer Products

Breaking Barriers Awards Gala Details & Pricing:

10:00 am – Red Carpet Arrivals

12:00 pm – Awards Gala

2:00 pm – Fashion Show

$65 – Awards Gala & Fashion Show

$50 – Fashion Show Access Only

To purchase tickets to the Launching A Fashion Line Conference and the Breaking Barriers Awards Gala, please visit www.StormyweatherBanks.com.

VENDOR BOOTHS CONTACT: Please contact sales@stormyweatherbanks.com or call 562-461-8555.

EXHIBITOR & DESIGNER SHOWCASE CONTACT: Please contact sales@stormyweatherbanks.com or call 562-461-8555.

SPONSORSHIP CONTACT: Please email sponsorship@stormyweatherbanks.com.

FASHION INDUSTRY BLACK BOOK (F.I.B.B.) VENDOR DIRECTORY: To be included in this directory, please email sales@stormyweatherbanks.com.

FOR ALL MEDIA RELATED REQUESTS CONTACT: Deborah Griffin, Publicist by email at deborahmckj@yahoo.com.

ABOUT STORMYWEATHER BANKS

For over 20 years, Stormywather Banks has been a respected award-winning wedding dress designer, fashion designer, business owner, and educator based out of Los Angeles, California. She has been a fashion design instructor at Cerritos College, Omaha Metropolitan Junior College, and Bellevue Junior College. Stormyweather currently operates a small boutique in the City of Bellflower. The 1400-square-foot boutique carries a beautiful blend of high fashion items, jewelry, handbags, accessories, footwear, jackets, and edgy apparel. In addition, the boutique provides alteration services as well as custom designs and consultation on making the perfect prom dress and wedding dress. For more information, visit www.stormyweatherbanks.com