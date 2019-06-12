IS&T Consulting Group, LLC Helps to Grow Client’s Business with Managed IT Services in Houston

Now, help your business thrive with the help of IS&T’s Managed IT Services in Houston. IS&T is an IT and design services company specializing in supporting small/medium businesses in Houston. They work with clients directly to create a custom solution for website design and development catered to meet their unique business needs.

IS&T is an innovative Information & Technology company in Houston. They specialize in offering Managed IT services that save time, reduce costs and improve the key deliverables for all businesses. Their Managed IT Services include:

• Website Design, Mobile and Database Development

• Microsoft Office 365

• Dedicated Website & Application Hosting

• Microsoft Azure Services

• Helpdesk Services- Business Hours, After Hours, 24x7x365 Plans available

• Server & Desktop Monitoring & Management

• On-Site & Remote Technical Support

• Cloud Services – Virtual & Private Servers ((Linux/Windows), Hosted Application Systems (Accounting, CRM, ERP)

• Backup & Disaster Recovery Solutions (BDR, Cloud, peace-of-mind)

• Colocation and Data Center Solutions

• Data Cabling

• Software and Business Application Development

• Exchange/Active Directory/SharePoint Solutions

• Mobile App Development (Android / iPhone)

IS&T’s Managed IT Services bring productivity, efficiency, and even financial savings to business operations. They have knowledgeable professionals to help every client develop an overall strategy. They provide quick response to IT issues and access to industry-leading technology and solutions. IS&T provides Managed IT Services and ensures that the clients’ business is running smoothly, and insures that their data is secure.

IS&T strives to provide innovative, dynamic, and practical consultative IT services to its clients. They have developed a reputation for delivering top-notch professional staff to implement world-class information technology to a variety of Houston industries. They give small and medium-size businesses the opportunity to harness the knowledge and experience of an entire staff of talented technicians, all to bolster their IT infrastructure.

Get Managed IT Services from IS&T Consulting Group, LLC today and grow your business in an effective and comprehensive manner. Contact them today at 713.622.3443. Visit their website https://www.is-t.net/ or send email to info@is-t.net

About the Company:

IS&T Consulting Group, LLC is a leading Houston based Information and Technology firm specializing in network and technical support, infrastructure design, integration, operations management of small and medium businesses. We also offer business application development including website design, software development, PHP development, .NET application development etc. We have years of experience in delivering top-notch professional staff to implement world-class information technology to a variety of Houston industries. IS&T strives to provide innovative, dynamic and practical consultative IT and design services.