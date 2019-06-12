Enterprise Tech Ecosystem Series -Alibaba Group Holding Limited
Summary
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (Alibaba) is an e-commerce company, which provides fundamental technology infrastructure that helps merchants, businesses, and brands to transform the way they market, sell, and operate using the Internet.
Scope
The report provides information and insights into Alibaba Group Holding Limited, including –
– Insights of its digital transformation strategies
– Details of various partnerships, ventures, in-house launches, and other industry engagement programs
– Detailed overview of Alibaba Group Holding Limiteds Venture Arm Investments and financial highlights.
Reasons to buy
– Gain insights into Alibaba technology innovations.
– Gain insights into its Digital Transformation Strategy
– Gain insights into various product launches, venture, partnership strategies of Alibaba.
– Gain insights into various disruptive technologies and tech initiatives of the Company.
Category: Technology
