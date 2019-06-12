CIRCOR Signs Agreement to Expand in Weihai Economic & Technological Development Zone

(June 12, 2019) – CIRCOR has signed an investment agreement to build a new facility in the Weihai Economic & Technological Development Zone (ETDZ). This commitment is a significant step forward in CIRCOR’s strategy to support the company’s customers in China and Asia Pacific.

“CIRCOR has a long relationship with Weihai ETDZ and we are excited to work together in expanding our China footprint to support our customers with our robust portfolio of established flow control technologies,” said Ashish Dutta, VP CIRCOR China and Industrial APAC.

CIRCOR Weihai currently manufactures centrifugal and three-screw positive displacement pumps for the industrial and commercial marine markets. The new facility is scheduled for opening in 2020 in the city of Weihai in Shandong province which is strategically accessible by highway, air, rail and sea.

“Weihai is a great location for us because of its proximity to our customers, as well as the thriving regional supplier base,” said CIRCOR International President and CEO Scott Buckhout. “Our partnership with Weihai ETDZ will also position us to cultivate and fuel a local innovation pipeline for tomorrow’s flow control solutions.”