KIDS N CRIBS PLEASANT HILL, CA STORE CELEBRATES ANNIVERSARY

Pleasant Hill, CA: Kids N Cribs recently celebrated the first year anniversary of a new store location in Pleasant Hill, CA, opened in 2018. Kids N Cribs has been in business and serving the Bay Area for 37 years since 1982.

The new location in Pleasant Hill has increased business as customers are becoming more aware of the new location. The family owned and operated business has served the Bay Area with baby and kids furniture, offering the best selection in nursery furniture, accessories and baby supplies as well as kids room furniture. In addition to the great selection, the prices are affordable and can fit the budget of any growing family. The goal is to provide the best selection, prices and service to parents as they shop for their baby or child.

The showroom in Pleasant Hill is one of the few remaining in the area and gives parents a chance to view the quality furniture before making a purchase. The Kids N Cribs website also features a comprehensive selection of products that includes furniture, gliders, recliners, baby supplies, bedding and other home decor, even infant care items and toys.

Kids N Cribs specializes in high quality furniture, notably convertible cribs that are designed to grow with your child. Convertible cribs can go from the standard crib that you will use when your baby is first born to a convertible bed that starts as a toddler bed and can eventually turn into a bed that is suitable through the developmental years of childhood. There are many different colors and styles of cribs available from Kids N Cribs and many brands in stock like Franklin & Ben, Romina Furniture and Silva Furniture.

The Pleasant Hill location has much more than just convertible crib options. There are several solid wood cribs, GreenGuard certified cribs and European made cribs that can be custom made to fit your nursery style.

Kids N Cribs also offers a great selection of other furniture like gliders and recliners. Whether you want something more traditional like a wooden glider or a nice upholstered glider and recliner, Kids N Cribs has items in stock that will fit your needs.

In addition, Kids N Cribs has a great selection of portable carriers for your baby including car seats and strollers. With brands in stock like UPPAbaby, Nuna, Clek and Britax, you are getting the best in safety and security as you travel with your baby and make sure they have a comfortable and safe place to stay while you handle things on the go. Kids N Cribs also offers certified car seat installation when you purchase a car seat from them directly.

Buying furniture for a young child that is now out of the nursery is also made easy at Kids N Cribs. A child’s bed is the centerpiece of the room, and there are many different styles of bed available from Kids N Cribs. With everything from basic beds to storage beds to bunk beds and loft beds, you can find something that is suitable for space requirements and style preferences.

As Kids N Cribs celebrates one year in Pleasant Hill, know that you can always shop with them no matter where you are by visiting their website. For more information about the showroom, visit the website or call 925-778-2229 and feel free to pay a visit to the showroom at 1741 Contra Costa Blvd. in Pleasant Hill, CA today to see the great selection and take advantage of the excellent prices and quality service that Kids N Cribs provides every day.

Kids N Cribs

Add: 1741 Contra Costa Blvd. Pleasant Hill, CA 94523

Phone: 925-778-2229

Email: mikemarini@gmail.com

Website: www.kids-n-cribs.com