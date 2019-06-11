Gateshead Dental Hires Second Dental Hygienist for Their Stony Creek Office

Gateshead Dental is pleased to announce they’ve hired a second dental hygienist for their practice, Lynne, a hygienist with 40 years of experience. Patients who choose Gateshead Dental for their oral hygiene needs will enjoy her engaging personality and high level of service and most important of all, they will feel at ease as she takes care of their oral hygiene needs.

The addition of Lynne to the Gateshead Dental team complements Shelley, their longtime hygienist of 17 years. Over the years, Shelley has become well-known to all of the Gateshead Dental patients thanks to her experience, attention to detail and professionalism, all which guarantee that every patient’s dental needs are addressed and they receive the best care.

Regardless of whether a patient chooses Lynne or Shelley as their dental hygienist, every patient who comes to Gateshead Dental can expect to receive comprehensive care and walk away with confidence all their dental needs have been addressed.

The goal of Doctor Rocci and his team is to always establish a relationship with each new patient. This is done with a complete examination and thorough communication with the patient so the Gateshead Dental team is able to help them accomplish their desires and goals for their dental care.

For more information about the company and its services, visit the Gateshead Dental website or call 909-664-5555.

About Gateshead Dental: For more than 30 years, Gateshead Dental has been the best family dentist for the residents of the Stoney Creek and Hamilton, Ontario, areas. Dr. Rocci, with his highly trained and experienced staff, takes pride in helping patients with all their oral care needs and helps them accomplish their dental goals. Patients who choose Gateshead Dental stay with them for years because they like their compassionate approach and high level of service they show to every patient.