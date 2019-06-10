World 3D Print Summit & Expo

AM has already proven its innovative capability and applications in healthcare, automotive, oil & energy, construction, defense, aerospace and manufacturing sectors. Online stats place statista.com asserts that “3D printing and additive manufacturing can be counted among the most disruptive technologies of our age, and they are predicted to be at the forefront of the fourth industrial revolution”.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has pledged a complete transformation with its Vision 2030 program, and the decision by Elite for Construction & Development Company to purchase ‘the world’s largest 3D construction printer’ from Danish firm Cobod International can be seen as the beginning of the wave of changes to come in the region.

The innovative capability of 3D Printing technology to provide efficient, cost-effective solutions to crucial sectors like healthcare, manufacturing and construction will definitely add the much needed impetus to the Kingdom’s Vision2030 activities. In addition, a significant advantage of adopting the technology in the region would be creation of relevant jobs in the market for skilled professionals.

For more info visit – http://3dsaudi.com/ or email info@exploreexhibitions.com