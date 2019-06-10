Robert Miller Congratulates Future Team on Winning Altech’s 2018 Sales Achievement Award

Montreal, Canada (webnewswire) June 10, 2019 – Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, was recently awarded the 2018 Sales Achievement Award from Altech, a leading supplier of interconnect and electromechanical components.

Robert Miller, President of Future Electronics, thanked everyone who contributed to the company’s industry-leading performance in 2018. Future set new milestones in their partnership with Altech in total sales as well as year-over-year growth.

“We are pleased that Future Electronics was recognized by Altech for our outstanding performance for the second consecutive year,” said Jason Lauder, Product Marketing Manager at Future Electronics.

Altech Corporation is an established United States supplier of components and devices used in industrial control, instrumentation, medical and automation applications.

Future Electronics was founded by Robert Miller in 1968, and is the only distributor with a globally integrated worldwide IT infrastructure. It currently ranks third in electronic component sales worldwide.

For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded by Robert Miller in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 169 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

Media Contact

Martin H. Gordon

Director, Corporate Communications

FUTURE ELECTRONICS

www.FutureElectronics.com

514-694-7710 (ext. 2236)

Fax: 514-630-2671

martin.gordon@FutureElectronics.com

###