Off-Site Construction Expert, ICG Listed On The ProSales 100 List in Back to Back Years

Jacksonville, FL (June 09, 2019) – Innovative Construction Group (ICG), an off-site construction company was recently awarded a spot on the ProSales 100 for the second year in a row.

The ProSales 100 encompasses the top Professional-Oriented Full-line specialty dealers and lumber yards in the United States. The ProSales 100 ranks these service providers on the basis of their dollar value revenue with respect to sales made to pros in the country. This is the 27th year ProSales has published this prestigious list.

“ICG takes great pride in our growth from #89 last year to #70 this year. It’s an honor to be listed among the top building material distributors in the United States,” says Ryan Melin, President of ICG.

In 2018, ICG was awarded the 89th rank in the ProSales 100 list and was highlighted as a newcomer to the list. This year, the company has garnered the 70th position with a strong sales growth from $53.9 million to $72.8 million from 2018 to 2019 respectively, an increase of 35.1%.

When discussing the growth achieved by the company, President of ICG Ryan Melin says “This is a testament to the hard work and effort of our team and the support of our valued partners. We are excited to continue providing innovative, off-site construction solutions to support construction developments in Northeast Florida and beyond.”

About Innovative Construction Group of North Florida, Inc:

ICG was co-founded by Ryan Melin in the year 2009. ICG provides off-site construction framing and tie down construction services to developers, general contractors and professional builders.

ICG is headquartered in Northeast Florida, and specializes in new construction. ICG has the ability to handle projects of all sizes with the aid of their off-site manufacturing facility in Green Cove Springs, FL.

ICG is a leader in off-site construction focused on innovation within the organization and construction industry, utilizing technology, automation, and intellectual property to drive process improvement both on-site and off-site.

