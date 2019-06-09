Buy Polki jewellery online

If you are fascinated by the rich, extravagant jewellery that was worn by the royal women of Indian history, chances are that you are in love with Polki jewellery. Introduced to India by the Mughals, Polki is among the oldest varieties of jewellery designs. Although, it came to India along with the Mughals, it has now become quite definitely a part of the Indian culture.

These diamonds are used in their most natural form, which imparts class and appeals to Polki. The utilization of Polki jewellery is the beautiful blend of expensive diamonds with breathtaking designs and patterns. No matter if you wear them as necklaces, bangles, or maang-tikas, Polki jewellery designs will certainly make you look like a princess for any kind of occasion. So, if your wedding is around the corner and you’re interested in what type of jewellery might look more elegant with your bridal lehenga, we put our money on Polki.

The incredible Polki designs of bangles, bracelets and kadas could also be added to accomplish your traditional look. Polki jewellery is fairly expensive. Mainly, due to the elaborate use of diamonds, other precious stones, the truth that they use gold as the base and that the designs require extremely professional people. They are priced based on various factors such as carat, clarity, cut, and colour. Due to these reasons, Polki is normally more expensive than Kundan jewellery.

Polki should always be acquired while keeping in mind that it can be used with traditional as well as modern attire. Another popular style is Polki teamed up with coloured stones such as ruby, which enhances the bridal outfit and can easily be worn with any bright or a lighter shade.

Polki jewellery is incredibly high-maintenance as it loses its shine if subjected to moisture or dirt. An effective way to keep your precious pieces as effective as new is to avoid keeping them in the velvet boxes that they are sold in. Alternatively, keep them in airtight containers and be sure to wrap them in butter paper or cotton so as to keep the moisture away.

