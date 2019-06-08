Shantanu Maheshwari and Nityaami Shirke Promote ALTBalaji’s New Web-Series ‘Medically Yourrs’ in Delhi

Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OnTCAQCyfiQ

New Delhi, 08th June, 2019: Continuing to ride on the success of its highly-successful shows, ALTBalaji, one of the country’s leading streaming platform, recently launched a gripping web-series ‘Medically Yourrs’. The stellar lead cast of the show- Shantanu Maheshwari and Nityaami Shirke were seen promoting the show in the capital city. The actors also visited Vardhman Mahavir Medical College and interacted with the medical students about their experiences, passion, challenges along with having some fun filled activities.

The medical drama Medically Yourrs revolves around Abir Basu, played by Shantanu Maheshwari. Born in the family of doctors, he lives under the immense pressure of proving himself worthy in the eyes of his father, who’s a doctor. While Nityaami Shirke, plays the role of Nibedita who is a total geek, a complete contrast to the character she had played in ALTBalaji’s PM Selfiewallie. We see a terrific trio with Vishesh, who stops at nothing to become a doctor; Lolly, the voice of the show and Pallav, the state topper, setting new friendship goals. Alongside Shantanu, the show also features interesting characters portrayed by experienced actors from the Indian television industry like Bijay Anand, Shubhaavi Choksey and Ivan Rodrigues.

Shantanu Maheshwari, the heartthrob who has finally made his comeback through ALTBalaji’s web-series Medically Yourrs quipped, “It was an exciting experience to have interacted with so many students from the college. The genre of youth is gaining immense popularity amongst millennials these days and it’s great that we’ve given them a show that they can relate to. Medically Yourrs gave me a whole new vision into the world of a medical student. It gave me a chance to relive my college life through a whole new atmosphere. My character of a final-year medical student in the series is one who’s very complex in nature. The whole experience for me was fun and challenging at the same time.”

Speaking on playing the character of Nibedita in the show, the gorgeous actress Nityaami Shirke said, “I am super proud and excited and can’t thank ALTBalaji enough for offering me the character of Nibedita. I loved her attitude, her smartness and her great sense of humour. The way she manages every tough situation is indeed noteworthy. Medically Yourrs, being a youth oriented show,has definitely found its audience and the response has really been great. Meeting the medical students, who the show is based on, it was great to see the love and adulation from so many students today.”

Medically Yourrs is a medical drama which highlights the difficulty of a medical student in an extremely amusing possible way. The story gives out the involute details of not just their cerebral and emotive struggles, but also how it affects their family, and love life. Filled with lots of real-life instances of what MBBS students go through, the web-series is taking the audience on a ride full of aspirations, surprises, fun, and emotions.

Binge-watch all 10 episodes of Medically Yourrs on the ALTBalaji app!