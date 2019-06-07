“I’ve always been a fan of Shahrukh and his charisma”-Rekha Rana

It is common for superstars to see fans gushing over them on meeting them but unusual when other actors do so, and something unusual happened this Sunday. Rekha Rana got to lock eyes with King of Romance at the Iftaar party hosted by Baba Siddique. Rekha had her fangirl moment when Shah Rukh Khan sat just opposite her and she couldn’t stop drooling over the fact.

Rekha is a recipient of more than 35 national and international awards for her performance in the widely critically acclaimed ‘Tara: A Journey of Love and Passion’ and was recently seen in T-series music video ‘Saiyan’ which depicted the life of women left behind during the times of war.

Rekha exulted on her experience of the Iftaar party, “I’ve always been a fan of Shahrukh and the charisma he has. To see him in front of me made me respect him more for who and how he is personally.”

“He was so humble and kind towards everyone around be it for offering food, gratitude or maybe just a selfie. He treated everyone with such affection and warmth. My fangirling couldn’t stop for even a moment, as also when we were eating I would try to sneak a look at him as it all felt magical.” continued the “Tara’ actress about the King of Romance.

Rekha was recently awarded the Dadsaheb Phalke award for her performance in the critically acclaimed ‘Tara: A Journey of Love and Passion’. Rekha is also the brand ambassador of the ‘Heart For India Foundation’ conceived and formulated by Princess Francoise Sturdza(Princess of Romania), which has provided education to more than 3000 children in the southern parts of India.

Festivals are said to bring people closer and it certainly did in the case of Rekha Rana and the superstar of her dreams.