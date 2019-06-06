RationalPlan 5.2 – Additional Columns for Tasks and Multiple Cost Rates for Resources

RationalPlan 5.2 comes with new features for the web-based interface and an increased speed for computing the critical path. Many columns were added to the Gantt and Timesheet views: project code, task slack and related Earned Value Management data, working calendar, predecessors and successors. Also different cost rates can now be set for resources.

RationalPlan is a project management software suite that is available either as stand alone products or as a project management cloud service. It is used by individuals and by companies that need a distributed solution with concurrent access from multiple users.

Changes for the current version

Improved the speed of critical path algorithm

Added Project Code column for Gantt and Timesheet for both desktop and web interface

Added slack and EVM related columns to web interface

Added Calendar column to web interface

Added Predecessors and Successors columns to web interface

Added Notes tab for resources to web interface

Added resource rates to web interface

Mouse precision on charts for HDPI monitors

Bug fix: Do not allow a user to see the costs if it does not have the “See resource costs” right

Bug fixes for Hungarian and French translation

For the entire RationalPlan suite the critical path detection algorithm was improved. For example the total duration for computing the critical path for a project with thousands of tasks that spread over several years will be in the range of tens of milliseconds.

A lot of data was added to the web-based interface of both the Cloud service and the dedicated Server. First of all EVM related columns were added to the Gantt chart view to be used by experienced project managers. More exactly the Slack, Actual Cost of Work Performed, Budgeted Cost of Work Scheduled, Budgeted Cost of Work Performed, Cost Variance, Schedule Variance, Cost Performance Index and Schedule Performance Index. Other columns that were added for tasks include the working calendar, predecessors and successors and the project code.

For resources users can now define multiple cost rates, both standard and overtime. Also a new tab for notes was added to the details area.

Mouse precision over graphical elements on Gantt chart was improved for HDPI monitors. Several bugs were fixed related to users rights and application translation in Hungarian and French language.

RationalPlan is offered in two flavors:

RationalPlan Cloud – a monthly payment project management solution offering a centralized place to manage the company’s projects while offering collaboration through concurrent access for multiple users; a Free tier is also available

RationalPlan On-Premise – a suite of products for those that prefer to have the software installed on their machines

RationalPlan Single Project – an alternative to Microsoft Project and the perfect solution for novice or accidental project managers

RationalPlan Multi Project – project management software for multiple projects, projects that are interconnected through dependencies and share common resource

RationalPlan Project Server – the On-Premise version of RationalPlan Cloud that can be installed on users hardware

RationalPlan Project Viewer – a free project viewer, the solution for anyone to view projects details

About Stand By Soft

Stand By Soft was founded in 1997 as a software company specialized in building desktop applications and components. RationalPlan is a project management solution that follows the general recommended guidelines from project management domain. MOOS Project viewer is a Microsoft Project viewer that allows users to open, view in a dynamic way and print any Microsoft Project file.

