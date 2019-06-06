Ranveer ko Mazaa Chakhao with Bingo! Tedhe Medhe

Win 10 lakh with Bingo! Tedhe Medhe Ranveer ko Mazaa Chakhao. a contest for unusual flavour combinations ~

Bangalore 6th June 2019: With the quirky youth icon and Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh on board as the brand ambassador for Bingo! the brand has upped its eccentricity quotient. Bingo! Tedhe Medhe has launching a nationwide “Ranveer ko Mazza Chakhao” contest, a unique challenge for the consumers to suggest unusual flavour combinations which they think would tickle the taste buds of Ranveer Singh. If the flavour combination appeases him, it would be launched as the new variant of Bingo! Tedhe Medhe, pan India. The winner also stands a chance to win 10 lakh for sharing the flavor.

Bingo! launched a creative TVC to announce this anticipated contest. The contest entries are open till 30th June 2019. To participate in the contest, participants would have to submit their flavour combinations at bingosnacks.com/contest or by giving a missed call on 9700089333. Participants can also send direct message on official brand page on social media, @bingosnacks facebook page and @bingo_adda Instagram page.

ITC’s product development team and sensory evaluation team would create an exclusive product with the flavour combinations suggested by the contestants. These recipes would be judged by Ranveer Singh and the internal team of experts from ITC Foods Division. The winning flavour combination will be launched as a new variant of Bingo! Tedhe Medhe pan India.

Commenting on the contest, Mr. Hemant Malik, Divisional Chief Executive – Foods, ITC Ltd, stated, “At ITC Ltd, we endeavor to provide innovative and unique offerings that can ensure a delightful experience for our consumers. Through this initiative, we aim to create an exciting experience/ anticipation in the snacking segment. The contest is a platform for the brand to receive inspiring flavour interpretations/ suggestions from the consumers. The brand gains a stronger understanding of the popular tastes and preferences. As the brand reaches out to gratify every finicky food enthusiast, it also wants to encapsulate the joy of snacking.”

About the contest, Ranveer Singh said, “Bingo! is always on the front foot to create unique experiences and with this contest, I am thrilled to try out the new flavours shared by the contestants. I am looking forward to an eventful and fun association with the brand through this contest.”