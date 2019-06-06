Moringa-O2 Offers a Range of Malunggay Hair Products

[MANILA, 06/06/2019] – Moringa-O2 carries a collection of herbal hair products made from Moringa Oleifera (Malunggay), together with Olive Oil, Omega from Sunflower oil, and Argan oil. The powerful blend of the ingredients provides moisture and nourishes the scalp for stronger, healthier, and more beautiful hair.

Shampoos and Conditioners for Every Hair Need

Moringa-O2 provides solutions for different hair and scalp problems, including hair fall, dandruff, and frizzy hair. The brand’s scalp and hair care line includes:

• Moringa-O2 Herbal Anti-Hairfall Shampoo with Argan Oil – it contains collagen proteins that protect the hair from external environmental damage, preventing brittleness and hair fall. This shampoo also helps stimulate hair growth.

• Moringa-O2 Herbal Anti-Hairfall Conditioner with Argan Oil – it repairs and strengthens hair follicles by coating every strand with vitamins and minerals, leaving smooth, soft, healthy, and manageable hair.

• Moringa-O2 2-in-1 Herbal Anti-Dandruff Shampoo and Conditioner with Argan Oil – it contains a combination of natural multivitamins (Malunggay, Olive oil, omega from Sunflower oil, and Rosebay extracts) that fights scalp dryness, which causes dandruff.

• Moringa-O2 Herbal Smoothening Shampoo with Argan Oil – it has a mixture of powerful natural oils with patented encapsulation technology for triple layered care (TLC). Apart from moisturizing and nourishing the hair, this product also provides sun protection.

• Moringa-O2 Herbal Smoothening Conditioner with Argan Oil – it allows Lecithin and Ceramide to go deep into the hair strand to deliver more intensive nourishment, strengthening hair from inside.

Herbal Hair Care Therapy Treatments

Moringa-O2 believes scalp care is the foundation for strong, thick, and healthy hair. Other than shampoos and conditioners, the brand also offers hair treatments to improve the health of the hair further.

• Moringa-O2 Hair Relaxing Serum++ with Argan Oil – this product nurses the hair from various problems due to dry air, high winds, and hair styling products and tools. It provides a gentler, natural way to attain lustrous hair that’s healthy from within.

• Moringa-O2 Herbal Therapy Oil for Hair, Scalp, and Skin – this is a multi-functional product that works not only for hair and scalp but also for the body. It is highly absorbent so it can moisturize the scalp deeply, reducing itch and dandruff. Moringa-O2 says that it also helps treat hair loss.

About Moringa O2

Moringa O2 produces herbal products made from the powerful blend of Malunggay (Moringa Oleifera), Olive Oil, and Omega from Sunflower Oil. The brand’s line of skin and hair care products help individuals enjoy lighter, younger, smoother, and healthier skin and hair through gentle cleansing, moisturizing, and nourishing.

Visit https://www.moringa-o2.com/ today to see the other products.