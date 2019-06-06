LHA London’s Sandeman-Allen House has Affordable Accommodations for Young Professionals and Students

The London-based hostel helps students and young professionals live comfortably in the city through affordable and secured accommodations located near London’s landmarks.

[LONDON, 05/06/2019] – LHA London offers affordable accommodation for young professionals and students near Hyde Park. The Sandeman-Allen house is a class townhouse that features a study room, TV area and on-site gym to help tenants live a full and balanced life.

London Living at an Affordable Price

LHA London explains the hostel is located near significant London landmarks. Students and young professionals can walk to the shopping hub of Oxford Street through Regent Park. Going to the Bayswater and Queensway tube stations is also convenient because they are only a two-minute walk from the hostel.

The Sandeman-Allen House is also near Portobello Market and Notting Hill Farmers Market. A range of restaurants is also in the area. Students and young professionals can satisfy their craving for different cuisines, including Portuguese, Chinese, Italian and Lebanese. Pubs and clubs are also in the area.

Additionally, the Sandeman-Allen House is ideal for university students because it is accessible to many reputable universities, such as:

• Royal College of Nursing (14 minutes away)

• The University of Westminster (18 minutes away)

• The London School of Economics and Political Science (20 minutes away)

• University College London (20 minutes away)

• Royal Holloway, University of London (21 minutes away)

The Essential Features

LHA London also adds more features at an affordable rate. Students and young professionals will have access to ultra-fast Wi-Fi across seven different devices. Although it offers secure accommodations with a 24-hour security system and key fob access, the LHA has arranged contents insurance with Endsleigh, a student insurance provider.

The London hostel also covers the tenants’ bills, three-course evening meal and a continental breakfast. The hostel takes security seriously, too.

Students and young professionals can choose from single and shared rooms. A private single room includes a comfortable bed, a wardrobe, drawers and a sink. Inclusions for shared rooms vary, depending on the type of accommodations.

About LHA London

LHA London provides affordable long-term accommodation to students and young professionals in London. The company has been in the industry for more than 75 years and now has 13 hostels across the city, serving almost 2,000 people. Each hostel features modernised and refurbished rooms with a reliable security system.