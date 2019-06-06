Eminenture Gets Golden Ticket to London Tech Week, 2019

The biggest innovations are going to be unveiled in the second week of June, 2019. It’s London- the heart of Britain, wherein the tech geeks, media personalities and innovative minds are going to be united under a hood. Eminenture has also got a golden ticket to this sparkling tech event. Together with all, it is going to be infotainment (information + entertainment), wherein creativity will fetch eyeballs.

This mega tech fair is a celebration of entering the fourth industrial revolution. It heralds the transformation of the whole society and businesses. Diverse international communities from a variety of spectra are looking forward to address the problem of accessing the innovation.

To guide this tech event, the top orators and spokespersons will participate. They are going to share how to navigate menial challenges with the assistance of AI powered devices and advanced technology. The star speakers will be the Chairman and CEO of British Airways- Alex Cruz, CTO of Directline Group- Sarah Greasley, CTO of Asos- Bob Strudwick, Vice President EMEA, Twitter-Bruce Daisley, Director of Sales from Sony Pictures Network-Seema Menon, Director of New Ventures, Bupa- Amit Patel, Director of Innovation, Strategy and Communication of Xerox-Elisabeth Rochman and CEO of Barclays UK- Ashok Vaswani.

The golden ticket to this event will unleash the “Future of Work”, “Leaders in Tech”, “AI Summit” and “Blockchain for Businesses”. Simply say, it is likely to be a glimpse of future technology that is going to dominate. Being kept into account, the world’s top players in the business world-GSK, Royal Albert Dock, Konica Minolta, SAP, Microsoft and IBM are sponsoring it. Besides, techUK, Tech Nation, Department of International Trade and Here East are its strategic partners.

So, the world is eagerly waiting for the blockbuster tech event, brought by Informatech, LONDON & PARTNERS, TECH LONDON ADVOCATES, HM Government and Industrial Strategy. The Mayor of London has already buckled down to support and bring about maximum value out of it.

This a weeklong event will have spectacular LTW Opening Dinner in support of Founders4School, Innovation Mini MBA, Leader in Tech Summit, 5G World, TechXLR8-London Tech Week’s flagship event, Variety European TV Summit and Wired Plus: AI at the Barbican.

The CEO of Eminenture said, “The event venue is going to be a great ground to promote Eminenture’s visibility amongst all innovative partners. We will surely fetch the ties and enter the international tech agreements for dedicating its outcome to our Vision 20-20.”

“We have crossed our fingers to maximize our visibility in diverse summits. Hopefully, some international agreements are on our card,” he further added.