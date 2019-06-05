Forex trading in Pakistan is one of the most profitable trade domains today. Online “Forex trading Pakistan” has become very popular among the young traders with higher risk capacity. That is the reason that many Forex Brokers have now registered and started providing Forex trading in Pakistan. The currency markets see a flow of about $5 trillion dollars every single day. And thousands of Forex traders find themselves competing for this portion. However, there’s only one thing keeping traders from realizing profits – good brokerage.

Is Forex trading legal and allowed in Pakistan?

Yes, Forex trading is legal in Pakistan. However, you must take care of your tax liabilities. You need to provide proof of income, loss, and profit at the time of income tax return filing and you need to obey SECP State Bank of Pakistan rules and regulations.

Remember, SECP, SBP or Govt. of Pakistan does not take responsibility for any damages or loss occurred during any kind of trading. For Forex trading and registered companies, you must contact SECP to know the authenticity of any organization or company whom you are going to deal with.

How to start Forex trading in Pakistan?

Forex trading can be a good part-time occupation and a means of adding extra income. The good thing is many traders from Pakistan are good at Forex trading. Find a suitable Forex broker, you would have to make sure they are acquainted with the respective financial regulatory bodies as a means of security. Most Forex brokers offer ample educational and knowledge-based content for newcomers. Go to them and consume all the information you can about trading. You should also spend time trading with a Demo account so that you can see what can happen first. This helps you to know your approach and give shape to your strategies for live trading.

Forex brokers in Pakistan

Pakistan is one of the top countries where forex and options trading growing very fast. So selecting the right broker is very important for Pakistani traders.

Anyone can start with trading, but you will need a good and reliable Forex broker to help set up a Forex trading account, facilitate your buy/sell orders and assist you in making informed decisions. Without the backing of a knowledgeable broker, finding profits is immensely difficult.

WesternFX, AvaTrade, and Etoro are some of the leading Forex brokers in Pakistan.