Father’s Day Special: 20% OFF at Checkout on Pendulux Clocks with FREE Shipping Now Available at Clocks Around The World

San Jose, Ca – (June 4, 2019) – Father’s day is fast approaching and you certainly wouldn’t want your wonderful Dad missing out. Clocks Around The World offers fun and functional gifts for Dad from Pendulux with a Father’s Day SPECIAL 20% OFF from May 27th through June 16th. Offer includes free shipping – a lasting gift that can become a family heirloom.

You can add elegance and old-fashioned charm to your home decor with a new, quality-crafted clock built to stand the test of time. Clocks Around The World sells the best selection of brass clock, aviation clock, reproduction clocks, vintage style clock, nautical wall clock, unique desk clock, and unique table clock. They offer the lowest prices you’ll find on handcrafted clocks from the best names in the industry.

Clocks around the World offers Pendulux wall clocks that are individually handmade and finished, from sheet metal, polished cast aluminum, antiqued brass, and wood. They use only the best available quartz movements to ensure reliability and accuracy.

At Clocks around the World, they understand that clocks mean a great deal to their customers and aren’t simply pieces of furniture, but family heirlooms that become part of a family’s history. They’ve been sharing their passion for clocks with customers from all walks of life and look forward to helping many more customers in the future, find just the right clock for their home.

A beautiful wall clock can enhance the decor in any room of your home. Browse Clocks Around The World’s selection of quality wall clocks of all shapes and sizes today.

To learn more about Clocks Around The World, to view the selection of exciting new designer wall clocks, or to browse its offering of high quality, decorative clocks, please visit the website, email iloveclocks@yahoo.com or call +1-866-916-7087.

About Clocks Around the World

Established October 2007, Clocks Around The World aims at ensuring that their customer’s are truly satisfied and come back for more. With their top-notch clocks inventory they plan on becoming the best go-to store for beautiful handmade clocks in the USA. For customization of the clocks, kindly contact through mail for quality delivery.

Contact: Joanie Iness

Clocks Around the World

Website: http://www.clocksaroundtheworld.com/

Address: 1802 Topeka Ave, San Jose, California, 95126

Phone: 1-866-916-7087

Email: iloveclocks@yahoo.com

