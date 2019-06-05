eTatvaSoft comes up with the new Magento Extension called FAQ

A web and mobile development company – eTatvaSoft has developed FAQ extension for Magento 2 assists customers to find the common inquiries on the knowledge base and faq lists. The module allows the admin to add questions and answers and list them on the front end with Tabs.

Every customer has queries about something when visiting your online store and they need an appropriate answer. When the merchants are not available to reply quickly, it is likely possible that customers might lose their patience and end up leaving the site.

The FAQ extension is an open-source platform therefore if you want to make any changes to the template you can make it accordingly without any problem. Addition to this, its flexible interface makes it easier for the users to visit your site effectively. The admin needs to create different questions or articles which will be accessible by customers from the top menu, categories, page footer, and any extra links anywhere at the store.

Display All Answers

This extension allows you to expand or collapse the view-question section where all the answers are hidden under each question to an optimal page interface. You can demonstrate all the answers underneath with just one click on the question.

User-friendly Interface

The store owners can collect some of the frequently asked questions from the customers and then update them on FAQ page along with the relevant answers which may find easy for the customers instead of wasting their time.

Features:

• Add any number of FAQs from admin panel

• Add faq with store view visibility

• Easy configuration

• Fully responsive theme

• Format / Highlight answers with WYSIWYG editor

To Download this extension please visit the link – https://marketplace.magento.com/etatvasoft-module-faq.html