VASTU GUIDE FOR PLANTS

The white flower Jasmine is said to the the favorite flower of Lord Vishnu and Lord Shiva. It’s known to bring good luck and prosperity.

Recommended Plants

Basil plant is considered as powerful and auspicious

The sacred fig tree is considered as blessed

Flowering plants such as rose, emit positive energy

Where To Plant Trees?

Should not be planted at the entrance of the house.

Big trees are to be planted at the South & West portion of the house.

Small trees can be planted in the North & East side.

Plants To Avoid

Avoid thorny plants (except rose) as they emit negative energy.

Avoid milky trees as they can affect the health of the people in the house.

Also avoid placing bonsai plants inside the house as Vastu suggest they have negative energy.

According to Vaastu, flower pots shouldn’t be kept hanging in North, North-East and East directions, as these blocks the natural light coming from these auspicious directions.

