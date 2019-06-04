Paddle Raise

Professional Fundraising Auctioneer – You are looking for a strategy on paddle raise, Wisconsin auction, Bravo Benefit Auctions will create a custom designed package for your event.

Premier Fundraising Auction Team

Wisconsin’s Premier Fundraising Bravo Benefit Auctions were at the Kohl Center in a effort to raise funds to benefit Garding Against Cancer and the Madison Area Sports Commission through the Bucky on Parade Finale Party Auction. Paddle Raise

This signature project started with eighty five fiberglass Bucky Statues. The six foot tall 118 pound statues were designed and painted by talented local artists. The various themed Bucky Statues were on display throughout Madison over the summer. Thousands of selfies surfaced on social media of badger fans with their favorite themed Bucky. It’s been reported that even a marriage proposal happened by a bucky statuePaddle Raise

On September 29th, twenty two of the Bucky statues were sold by live auction on the Kohl Center floor in Madison, Wisconsin. Champion auctioneer Wayne Yoder and Team Bravo were a winning combination for some serious fundraising auction success. The top result went to the 1st and 10 bucky statue that sold for $47,000.

If you’re just learning how to kayak one of the first things you should learn are the three basic paddling techniques before heading into rough water. These paddle strokes offer an excellent foundation that you can build on as you discover more advanced techniques. With these paddling strokes you’ll be able to move forward and backward, sideways and turn.

The Forward Stroke

The first kayaking stroke you should master is the forward stroke. This will be used more than any other and enables you to move forwards. To start, sit upright in your kayak with good posture. Hold your paddle in the box position and raise then lower each half of your kayaking paddle. Rotate your torso and make sure the paddle is near your feet as your torso turns before lowering it into the water. Now, twist your body until the paddle blade is near your hip and raise the Paddle Raise. Repeat for the opposite side. This is a very basic, short paddle stroke that is very effective and works well to get control of both hardshell and inflatable kayaks. It’s very easy to master and works to move backwards as well.

The Sweep Stroke

The sweep stroke works a lot like the forward stroke but is used to turn the kayak instead. Remember that a left sweep will turn you to the right while a right sweep will turn your kayak to the left. This can be a bit tricky to get the hang of if you’re just starting out. To perform a sweep stroke, keep your hands in the same place on your kayak paddle but turn your body to make the right blade forward toward the side of your kayak. As you untwist your torso, sweep the blade in an arc and finish with the paddle blade against the hull at the rear of your kayak. This sweep stroke m Paddle Raise

visit more information: https://www.bravobenefitauctions.com/services