Garden Grove Dental Arts – Experience the Best Dental Art Services

Sitting on a dentist chair gives us goosebumps almost every time, even when we understand that it is a normal process. Especially making your kids undergo some tooth extraction or other dental treatments becomes a big task for you. In all the cases, the dentist whom you would be visiting must be of very supportive and possess a friendly behavior. Such dentists often distract your attention from the treatment through their questing or funny talks, and the treatment is done easily. Considering these all factors, if you are looking for the best cosmetic dentist California, you may visit us at the Garden Grove Dental Arts clinic. We have the team of best dentists, who are experienced in providing the best dental care services to our patients.

We have our clinics in the Stanton, Garden Grove, Anaheim, Buena Park, and Westminster areas of California and you could visit any of them which is nearest to your place. We could treat the dental problems of the patients hailing from any age group. There are various sections at our clinics for treating our patients, such as general, emergency, and cosmetics. Our consultation fee and full mouth reconstruction charges are also very nominal. Our dentists are specially trained on treating the kids and senior citizens. They make them comfortable in cooperating with the dental procedures through their friendly attitude. Our dental surgeons are also specialized in aligning the jaws in correct place.

You can also visit our clinic for the whitening of your teeth in case those are yellowish. The effect of the teeth whitening that we perform would last for your whole life. You can visit our website for booking the same day appointment at our clinic in case you are suffering from some dental emergency. You could also call us at (714) 537-5700 in case you need some assistance on any of our offered service. Our team of doctors include Dr. Marianna Ibrahim, Dr. Carlos Moretta, Dr. Joseph Morcos, Dr. Clark Schneekluth, and Dr. Bryant Nguyen. They all are very well experienced in carrying out the dental procedures and treating lots of patients.

Contact Us –

Primary Dental Care

Address: 12462 brookhurst street, Garden Grove, CA 92840

Phone: 714-537-5700

Fax: 714-537-5701

E-Mail: Frontoffice@gardengrovedentalarts.com

Website: https://www.gardengrovedentalarts.com