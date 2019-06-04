Future Electronics Wins Wakefield-Vette’s Highest POS Revenue Growth Award for Second Straight Year

Montreal, Canada (webnewswire) June 4, 2019 – Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, recently won Wakefield-Vette’s 2018 Highest POS Revenue Growth Award at EDS in Las Vegas.

Wakefield-Vette (http://bit.ly/2K7i0ah), a global leader in thermal management solutions, presented Future Electronics with the award in recognition of Future’s outstanding point-of-sales growth, which led all other distributors in the electronic components industry.

“Future Electronics is very excited to receive the award for Highest POS Revenue Growth from Wakefield-Vette for the second consecutive year,” said Kathryn Sartain, Product Marketing Manager at Future Electronics. “We thank them for their ongoing support, and we look forward to continuing our success in 2019.”

Wakefield-Vette is one of the world’s leading complete end-to-end thermal solutions design, engineering and manufacturing companies, with over 50 years’ experience solving cooling challenges at the component, system and facility level. The company is headquartered in Pelham, NH.

