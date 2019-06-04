Empire Business Solutions Brings New Business to Markets

This company is a leading designer and manufacturer of solid-state lighting. Its proprietary products, developed by world-renowned engineers, are regarded as the highest quality and longest lasting in the industry. Products are mainly high and low-bay, canopy lighting, and area lighting. End users include auto dealerships, distribution centers, hospitals, manufacturers, municipalities, military, property management, schools and universities and numerous other commercial properties.

• Designs and manufactures the optimum lighting systems for commercial and industrial use

• The products are built to excel in demanding conditions, with negligible light loss, for many years to come.

• Competitive prices that deliver the optimum value for its customers.

• The company is led by an experienced manager with more than 20 years as an owner, a track record of significant growth and profit and experience in the LED industry beginning more than 30 years ago.

• Company sells only through resellers (distributors, lighting dealerships, electrical contractors)

• All propriety componentry is domestically sourced and final manufacturing is in the USA

• Company has three new product lines, two that have completed UL and the third in the UL process, with the last coming to market in June, 2019.

• Company has two designs ready for development to provide highly valuable Intellectual Property.

• Revenues as high as $4.6 mil

This company delivers attractive, long lasting, and cost effective commercial and industrial LED fixtures. Their solid-state product uses up to 85% less energy than traditional HID fixtures. In addition to the ongoing energy savings, the reduction is carbon footprint by replacing just one 1000W fixture will add the equivalent of 15 mature trees to fight against climate change.

A lawsuit, filed by the company against a supplier, settled in Dec 2018, depleted the company’s cash flow and has brought difficult times. With a strategic partnership or investor, the company will return to its previous growth path and maximize the current market opportunities.

