Bowden Court LHA London Available for Students and Professionals in Notting Hill

LHA London offers reasonably priced accommodation at the centre of Notting Hill at Bowden Court. The hostel has single and shared rooms available for short- and long-term stays.

[London, 04/06/2019] – Located within the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea, Notting Hill is known as one of London’s most fashionable areas. Notting Hill boasts of a community and village atmosphere composed of peaceful residential squares and communal gardens. It’s a charming place that has its own identity is ideally located to get to Hyde Park and onward to the city centre.

Aside from the tourist attractions, there are plenty of job opportunities in Notting Hill, which makes it appealing for both students and young professionals.

Why Stay at LHA London’s Bowden Court

Bowden Court is located in the centre of Notting Hill and gives a great view of the Notting Hill Carnival. It is a two-minute walk away from Hyde Park and Notting Hill Gate tube station (Zone 1). Oxford Street is also a short bus journey from the property.

The hostel’s residents can enjoy plenty of amenities, such as a large common area, a quiet study room, laundry facilities and a free membership to its onsite gym. Free Wi-Fi, bicycle storage and contents insurance are available in the property as well. Guests do not need to worry about food, as Bowden Court provides a delicious continental breakfast and a three-course dinner.

Guests at Bowden Court can choose among the following room options: a single room, a double room, a twin room, a triple room and a dorm room.

About LHA London

For over 75 years, LHA London has been providing affordable long-term accommodation for students and young professionals. The company operates 13 hostels across the city, each with modernised and refurbished facilities.

LHA London has been awarded the Civic Trust Awards, the Housing Design Award and the Royal Institute of British Architects. LHA London has partnered with the following London-based organisations as support for its residents: Cardinal Hume, Safer London, Albert Kennedy Trust, Glass Door, C4Ws, South London Spires Centre and New Horizon.

For more information about other hostel locations, visit LHA London today.